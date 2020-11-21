Iran: Kabul terrorist attack example of US proxy war in Afghanistan

Referring to the several rockets that hit Kabul city, including a rocket that hit a part of the courtyard of Iran’s embassy, Khatibzadeh condemned any act of terrorism that strikes the Afghan people and civilian sites.

Expressing sympathy to the Government and people of Afghanistan, especially the families of the victims of this terrorist act, he said that in the current day's missile attack on different parts of Kabul city, including the diplomatic neighborhood of the city, according to the investigations conducted so far, at least one rocket hit the internal area of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, resulting in minor damage to some of the embassy's facilities and equipment.

Fortunately, no danger has been posed to Iranian embassy personnel, he continued.

He cited the terrorist attack as an example of a proxy war and the actions of US terrorist allies in Afghanistan and called on the US to take direct responsibility for what happened.

The interior ministry of Afghanistan said that at least three civilians were killed and 11 others were wounded in the rocket attacks.

The Afghan Ministry of Health announced the transfer of five dead and 21 injured to hospitals in Kabul.

A series of loud explosions have shaken central Kabul, including several rockets that landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone where many embassies and international firms are based, officials said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts.

