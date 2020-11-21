Plan to remove Iran-Russia trade barriers

During the meeting, Jalali said that one of the main problems of Iranian trade is that instead of being aligned and synergistic, they are at odds with each other. On the other hand, many people who enter the Russian market are exploited because of unfamiliarity with international trade.

He noted that a proposed plan by the businessmen with the embassy cooperation in trade issues will cause the aggregation of interests so that businessmen can aggregate their capabilities and reduce costs and serve from other benefits such as using the green corridor, increase their competitive power and expand their market.

The plan is a proposal that will be carried out with the cooperation and perseverance of businessmen, and the embassy will support it and facilitate this path, he added.

He further noted that accordingly, companies, separate and scattered activities of traders will be concentrated in the form of several specialized holdings so that they can import their goods into the Russian market with good returns.

These imported and exported holdings will operate in the form of specialized collections, including fruit and vegetables, wood and fibers, dried fruits and cereals, paper, petrochemical materials, handicrafts, tourism, building, and transportation medicines.

Pointing to the importance of relations between Tehran and Moscow, Jalali called for strengthening the infrastructure for the economic development of the two countries.

