Russian envoy: US maximum pressures against Iran failed

"The US proudly (and justifiably) states that maximum pressure campaign had a devastating effect on the Iranian economy," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

"But this is one side of the coin. The other side- humanitarian sufferings, weakened non-proliferation regime and total failure of the declared goals ( Pompeo’s 12 demands)," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a Twitter message that the outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's policy of maximum pressure has reached maximum failure.

In related remarks earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message stressed that the US is still a member of the UN and expressed Iran's readiness to negotiate terms for regaining JCPOA participant terms.

"The US is still a UN member," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"If it meets its obligations as such under UNSCR 2231, we will fulfill ours under the #JCPOA. If the US then seeks to re-join the JCPOA, we're ready to negotiate terms for it to regain its 'JCPOA Participant' status," he added.

