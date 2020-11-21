Official: Eastern Iran quake brings no casualties

Speaking to IRNA, Nader Fakhri said that some houses were slightly damaged, but fortunately, it had no casualties or major damages to properties.

Experts will assess the damages afterwards, he added.

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale rocked the city of Mojen, Shahroud.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 09:12 hours local time and at the depth of 10 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 54.51 degrees longitude and 36.36 degrees latitude.

