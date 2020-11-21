Iran female weightlifters go to training camp in pandemic era

The national team members are present in the camp at an open area, according to Weightlifting Federation of Iran.

They have already undergone corona tests and all tests have been negative.

It was in 2017 that the Iranian Weightlifting Federation announced officially that female athletes are allowed to compete in the world contests.

In 2019, Poupak Basami, Iranian woman took part in the 2019 IWF World Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, broke her national records and stood at the sixth place.

Participation of Iran's female weightlifters in the world competitions had international reactions as International Weightlifting Federation congratulated Iran for sending four female weightlifters to world championships.

