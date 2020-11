Iranian embassy wrote in its official Twitter account that one of the missiles shot this morning landed in the embassy.

It added that several shrapnel shells hit the main building, windows, and installations.

Kabul today observed rocket attacks and explosions which resulted in casualties for civilians.

Afghan interior ministry confirmed that two explosions happened in Pole Charkhi and Chehel Sotoun killing one and injuring two more.

