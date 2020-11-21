68-thousand-ton freighter carrying wheat docks in Iran’s Chabahar

Behrouz Aqayee told IRNA that since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020) 11 cargo ships have been unloaded in Chabahar eight of which were carrying bulk wheat.

Aqayee said that the fact shows a considerable increase in import of basic goods through Chabahar Port.

He referred to the modern equipment of the ocean port for unloading grains and added the unloading process of the ship started as soon as it harbored.

9417**2050

