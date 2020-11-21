Iran, US need to present a realistic definition of JCPOA, ex-MP says

Falahatpisheh made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

If Biden is deemed the same as Trump by Iranian officials, it will only serve the interests of the Zionists, some reactionary states of the region, and the neo-conservatives in the US, he said.

The former Iranian lawmaker said that although the JCPOA was not an ideal agreement, it was an unprecedented deal for both Iran and the US.

He noted that the US administration aimed to make Iran pull out of the deal, but as Iran refrained to do so, it was the US itself that unilaterally withdrew from the accord.

If Trump was not elected as US president four years ago, a large part of JCPOA was implemented now, he said.

Falahatpisheh said that 948 of 1248 sanctions against Iran were lifted after the JCPOA was signed during the Obama administration and the rest of the sanctions were also going to be removed, but with the election of Trump in 2016 everything changed.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish