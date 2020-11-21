Hebrew-Arab lobbies panic over US probably rejoining JCPOA

The concern has made them try to change Biden’s mind.

The nuclear deal that was signed by Iran and 5+1, which later on reduced to 4+1, was a source of worry for Iran’s regional enemies. After Trump’s victory in 2016, they hoped that the deal would be totally destroyed.

Now that Trump has to leave the White House, their hopes and happiness have faded because Biden and his team have maintained return to the JCPOA.

Biden had already said that if reelected, he would return to the international agreements from which Trump had pulled out. But, regarding the nuclear deal, he had said that he would rejoin if Iran comply with its commitments.

However, Biden’s advisor Tony Blinken has said that Biden would seek a “stronger deal” with Iran. Observers believe they may try to negotiate about non-nuclear issues, including regional concerns.

Regarding the US returning to the deal, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif said in a Twitter message, "If the US then seeks to re-join the JCPOA, we're ready to negotiate terms for it to regain its 'JCPOA Participant' status.”

He of course said that Iran will fulfill its JCPOA commitments if the US “meets its obligations as such under UNSCR 2231.”

Experts say unlike Trump’s time, under Biden, the chances of Iran and the US reaching an agreement is not far-reaching, making certain Arab states and Israel panic calling on Biden to rethink the text of the deal.

The previous president of General Intelligence of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi ambassador in Washington, Turki al-Faisal, has urged Biden not to repeat the "mistakes of the past" with Iran, adding, “Any non-comprehensive agreement will not achieve lasting peace and security in our region.”

This is while the Saudis have spared no efforts to isolate Iran during Trump’s four-year term in office. Last month, on the verge of UNSC removing Iran’s arms embargo that had been stipulated by the UNSCR 2231, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, led by Saudi Arabia, urged the UNSC to extend the embargo accusing Iran of interfering in the affairs of the neighboring countries.

Their attempts failed and now they are begging Biden not to take up the path former President Barack Obama did, which leads to revival of the JCPOA and commitments of both sides.

Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer has said that it is a mistake for Biden to return to Iran’s nuclear deal, urging him to carry on the program to normalize Arab states’ relations with Israel.

The Zionist regime’s Minister of Regional Cooperation, Tzachi Hanegbi, has said, “Biden has said openly for a long time that he will go back to the nuclear agreement,” adding that it may “lead to a confrontation between Israel and Iran.”

He has made the remarks while they have tried their best to create a war between Iran and the US and make Washington handle its expenses. After the US withdrew from the deal, they awaited Iran’s withdrawal but were let down.

Iran has permitted the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to investigate its nuclear facilities. And now it is time for the Zionist regime to answer to the world demand why it has not yet join the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and why it doesn’t let the IAEA inspectors visit Israeli nuclear facilities despite having more than 200 warheads.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi maintained that Tehran is against setting any barriers for the peaceful nuclear programs, saying that Saudi Arabia and Israel should be transparent and allow the IAEA's inspectors to verify their activities.





Translated by: Hossein Abolqassemi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9417**1416

