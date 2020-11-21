Iran's official membership in SCO could increase authority of organization

The Islamic Republic of Iran is currently an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Since SCO’s founding in Shanghai, China in 2001, Iran has continued its cooperation with this regional group, which today also has international duties, in a synergistic process, and many official members of the organization believe that Iran's membership and addition to the number of members of the organization can increase the regional and global power of SCO.

The members of SCO will benefit from each other's complementary advantages by expanding the organization. For example, Iran will be an important player in the SCO because of its rich energy, oil, and gas resources, and further bilateral cooperation between Iran and the organization and strengthening Iran's role in the Silk Road will be beneficial for all sides.

In addition, the parties can expand their trade, economic, and security cooperation. Iran and China now have strategic partnership ties, and the cooperation in the economic and energy sectors between them is not only important for Iranو but also China.

The extent of the SCO can strengthen political, security, military, economic, and even cultural cooperation between the parties, which is why Iran cooperates and consults with other countries within the framework of the same organization.

Iran's official membership in the organization is critical for the security of Central Asia and the Middle East, while China and Russia's support in this regard is of great importance. On the other hand, in the field of security and counterterrorism, Iran has been one of the most effective and successful countries in these areas.

The 20th summit has once again allowed its members to pursue ways to expand partnerships and cooperation that could be win-win for all sides, despite the fight against the coronavirus challenge, and Iran is playing an active role in the meeting as before and seeks to add to the organization's regional authority with a strategic view of cooperation with all its members.

