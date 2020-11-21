Analyst: Baghdad, Tehran play crucial role in keeping region safe

Speaking exclusively to IRNA in New York, Nazar Haidar said the recent visit of the Iraqi defense minister to Iran was of benefit to bilateral relations and regional security as well.

During his remarks, Haidar described Iran's support for reform in Iraq as important.

The Iraqi analyst criticized Washington for interference in Baghdad-Tehran ties.

Referring to the transfer of power from Republicans to Democrats in the United States, the analyst said the US policies have remained unchanged.

Joe Biden, Trump's rival at the November 3 presidential election in the US, has become president-elect.

Haidar believes that the US pressures on Iran have always cost Iraq a lot.

Asked whether pressures will decrease in Biden's tenure, the analyst said the US president-elect will first be involved in internal affairs for two years, so Middle East issues will not be on his agenda at the present time.

Asked about Iraq's condition and its effect on Iran, the analyst said the more Iraq becomes strong, the more it will be active against the US policies and will stand by Iran.

Further, he stressed that the US will not be able to damage long-lasting social, cultural, and religious relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

Iran and Iraq have joint border crossings in the west and southwest of Iran.

