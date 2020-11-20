Iran urges E3 to return to JCPOA commitments

In response to the recent statement issued by three European countries "UK, Germany, and France", Khatibzadeh rebuked the European partners for issuing "irresponsible statements".

"The three European Countries are expected to exercise compliance with their commitments to the multilateral agreement of the JCPOA instead of blame game.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities are fully in accordance with international law, within the framework of international law, and (the nuclear program) is totally lawful and legitimate,” Khatibzadeh added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said: Tehran has so far rolled back from its nuclear commitments in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA and scaled back its commitments after the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated the anti-Iran sanctions and Europe failed to honor its obligations.

Iran is ready to reverse the suspension of its commitments under the multilateral nuclear deal if other parties return to the accord and abide by their own obligations, he added.

Three European Countries "France, Germany, UK" on Thursday in a joint statement urged Iran to return to its commitments under the JCPOA.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a detailed, 159-page agreement with five annexes reached by Iran and the P5+1 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, and the United States) on July 14, 2015.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015.

