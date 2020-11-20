Aliyev: Iran is friendly & brotherly to Azerbaijan

Aliyev on Friday in a message to the people of his country said that through Iran's territory they could not carry weapons to Armenia, because Iran is friendly and brotherly country to the Azeri Republic.

Referring to the point that Iran has closed its airspace to transport weapons to Armenia, The Azeri President said, "Iran accepted our request and didn't want the Azerbaijan citizens to be killed by the weapons.

Deadly conflict erupted on borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on September 27 blaming each other for the violence.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a backbone of dispute over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute so that a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.

Iran continues to emphasize the two countries' adherence to international borders.

