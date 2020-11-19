Iran becomes member of World Rugby Federation

Commenting on the issue, Head of Iran Rugby Association Hassan Mirza Aqa-Beik said on Thursday that the World Rugby Council has accepted the Iranian Rugby Association' application and accepted it as a new member.

He further noted that the rugby family has worked hard for Iran's membership in the World Federation and played a key role in achieving the important position.

Mirza Aqa-Beik appreciated all the coaches, referees, athletes and those interested in the field.

