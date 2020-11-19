Nov 20, 2020, 12:03 AM
Iran becomes member of World Rugby Federation

Tehran, Nov 20, IRNA -- Head of the Asian Rugby Confederation announced that the members of the World Rugby Federation voted for Iran's membership in this federation and agreed with it.

Commenting on the issue, Head of Iran Rugby Association Hassan Mirza Aqa-Beik said on Thursday that the World Rugby Council has accepted the Iranian Rugby Association' application and accepted it as a new member.

He further noted that the rugby family has worked hard for Iran's membership in the World Federation and played a key role in achieving the important position.

Mirza Aqa-Beik appreciated all the coaches, referees, athletes and those interested in the field.

