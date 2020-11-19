Iran underlines expanding transit route of goods with Azerbaijan

Following a visit to the international port of Hosan, on his Twitter page, the Iranian ambassador described the prospects of diversification of transit routes between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic as promising.

"I saw three ships of our country unloading Iranian goods, which was promising. The use of RoRo ships in the Caspian Sea is a need of today and tomorrow," Mousavi said.

International Port of Hosan has been operating as one of the largest ports of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea since 1956, through which oil and petroleum products, construction materials, agricultural products and other goods are transported.

