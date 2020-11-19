Nov 19, 2020, 10:00 PM
Envoy: Italy interested in broader economic ties with Iran

Tehran, Nov 19, IRNA – Italy's Embassy to Iran will extend practical support to Tehran-Rome economic relations within the framework of a series of initiatives.

Italian ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone made the announcement in a webinar on supporting medium and small businesses in the Iranian market held by Italian Embassy and Italy-Iran Chamber of Commerce.

The webinar was held on November 18 with the presence of 130 Italian medium and small enterprises and the participants were introduced to a series of opportunities for joint cooperation with Iranian companies.

The event also emphasized the use of a wide variety of tools provided by the Italian institutions and European Union for the presence of Italian companies in the Iranian market.

