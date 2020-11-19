Zarif to visit Russia, Azerbaijan

Zarif is scheduled to visit Moscow and Baku on next Monday and Tuesday to discuss regional developments as well as bilateral issues, Khatibzadeh tweeted.
Tehran, Nov 19, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet late on Thursday announced Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to Russia and Azerbaijan next week for talks with regional parties.
