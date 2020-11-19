Italian Embassy in Tehran hosts webinar on supporting business coop with Iran

The webinar dubbed “The Iranian Market between Restrictions and Opportunities; The Instruments to support SMEs” was held in cooperation with the Italian-Iranian Chamber of Commerce in Rome.

The event, which hosted 130 Italian SMEs (small and medium size enterprises), provided participating companies with practical and updated information on the opportunities for joint cooperation and also highlighted various instruments made available to Italian companies by Italian and EU institutions to support their business with Iran.

In his greetings, the Italian Ambassador in Tehran Giuseppe Perrone said that the meeting was part of a series of initiatives organized by the Embassy to provide concrete support for bilateral trade relations.

7129**2050

