Zarif to visit Moscow to discuss JCPOA, Nagorno-Karabakh peace

Zakharova said that the two top diplomats are to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Syria, Afghanistan, and the latest developments in the Persian Gulf, as well.

She added that economic issues and joint plans in energy, transportation, and expansion of cultural relations are on the agenda of the visit.

She went on to say that the relations between Iran and Russia are expanding and constant contacts between the two countries are in progress, adding that the heads of the two countries have had phone conversations four times this year.

She added that this is Zarf’s fourth trip to Russia in the current year.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish