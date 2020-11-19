Nov 19, 2020, 12:39 PM
Iran’s futsal keeps 1st, 6th rank in Asia, world

Tehran, Nov 19, IRNA – Iranian futsal team is still the first in Asia and 6th in the world, according to the latest ranking published by Futsal World Ranking, IRNA reported on Thursday.

According to the FWR, Iran has the sixth place with 1,609 points.

Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, and Portugal stand first through 5th in the newly published ranking.

Kazakhstan, Italy, Paraguay and Croatia stood 7th through 10th.

The 2020 AFC Futsal Championship which had been slated for August in Turkmenistan is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 1,300,000 people worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

