Nov 19, 2020, 12:34 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84115998
1 Persons

Tags

Ocean-going, aircraft carrier warship joins IRGC Navy

Ocean-going, aircraft carrier warship joins IRGC Navy

Tehran, Nov 19, IRNA – Shahid Roudaki ocean-going, aircraft carrier warship joined the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy in a ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by a group of Iranian civilian and military officials including the IRGC Commander Major-General Hossein Salami.

The multifunctional vessel is capable to give logistical support for jetfighters, aircraft, drones, missile systems, and radars being carried on board.

The 400-ton Shahid Roudaki warship is 150 meters long and 22 meters wide. It is equipped with three dimensional radars, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. It can carry helicopters and operational vessels, all of which have been domestically-designed and made.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =