Russia says satisfied with Iran cooperation with IAEA

Hoping that Iran and the IAEA continue strengthening mutual trust and cooperation, Ulyanov said on Wednesday at the seasonal meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that it serves as a key part of the international efforts to protect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) while the US intends to destroy the international agreement.

Saying that US attempts to hurt the international deal has so far been in vain, the Russian envoy added that many are worried that Iran may withdraw from the deal.

Russia calls for full implementation of the deal, he said, adding that but one should have logical understanding that the primary reason for Iran’s measures to reduce commitments was US’ unilateral withdrawal from the deal and imposing illegal transnational sanctions on Iran, as well as Washington’s attempts to make the remaining states in the deal stop implementing their commitments.

He added that Tehran kept loyal to its JCPOA commitments until the US took up the maximum pressure policy.

He said that as the head of the IAEA had brought in his report, Iran’s response was much softer and wiser than the US maximum pressure policy, which shows that Tehran is interested to protect the deal provided that the primary balance between the nuclear and economic sections is restored.

He urged the US to fully implement its commitments, remove all the unilateral sanctions on Iran, and stop the policy of trying to hurt UNSC Resolution 2231 that is still totally valid.

He also called on the remaining signatories of the deal to keep loyal to the deal and make efforts to find a way to fully implement the agreement.

9417**1416

