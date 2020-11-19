Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 19

** IRAN DAILY

New US administration will need to change its Iran approach: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday current developments indicate that the new US administration would need to switch from a posture of threats against Iran to one of seeking opportunities with the country.



EU says full implementation of Iran nuclear deal ‘essential’

The European Union on Wednesday voiced “resolute commitment” to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying the full implementation of the landmark accord is “essential”.

Iran releases docs showing terror outfit’s Saudi ties

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Wednesday released secret correspondence between Saudi Arabia’s spy service and a separatist group.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Iran Exposes Saudi Links With Terror Outfit

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Wednesday published secret correspondence between Saudi Arabia’s spy service and a notorious anti-Iran terrorist group.

Zarif: Biden Can Kill Sanctions With 3 Executive Orders

Iran will "automatically” return to its nuclear commitments if United States President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions imposed over the past two years, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Adamant About Vote Fraud, Trump Fires Official

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a message on Twitter, accusing him of making a "highly inaccurate” statement affirming the Nov. 3 election was secure and rejecting claims of fraud.

** TEHRAN TIMES

High hopes for COVID-19 vaccine in Iran

The latest achievements of Iranian researchers for developing COVID-19 vaccine platforms were discussed in a meeting on Tuesday in the presence of Health Minister Saeed Namaki and senior representatives of the World Health Organization.

Canada politicizing Ukraine plane crash: Iran’s Baharvand

Mohsen Baharvand, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, says that Canada’s unilateral steps and statements against Iran on the Ukrainian plane crash is hampering Tehran’s efforts to clarify the truth.

FM Zarif outlines give-and-take approach to revive JCPOA

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has introduced a give-and-take approach to help ease tensions over a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, conditioning Iran’s return to the deal on the U.S. compliance with it. “

