Iran, Russia keen on trade cooperation, halal products

The virtual conference was hosted by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow with the aim of examining trade of halal products and ways to expand this type of trade between the two countries.

International Association of Islamic Business is a trade union in Russia, the main aim of which is to promote Islamic trade, focusing on the production, export and import of halal meat.

The entity was established to unite businessmen from Russia and other countries, regardless of nationality, is creating jobs such as producing, exporting and importing halal meat with the support of entrepreneurs, taking into account the spiritual values ​​of Islam.

Addressing the meeting, Iran's envoy Jalali said that given the US unilateralism and oppressive sanctions against Iran and Russia, it is necessary to use regional capacities to resolve the problems caused by sanctions, including the capacities of the International Association of Islamic Business.

He stated that the volume of foreign investment between Islamic countries and non-Islamic countries is very low and about 11 percent of its main capacity, adding that in order to get out of this situation, there is a need for synergy and unity among Islamic countries.

Stressing the need to strengthen and develop the private sectors of Iran and Russia to increase trade between them, Jalali said, "We need to create a synergy between the private sectors of the two countries."

President of International Association of Islamic Business Marat Kabayev, for his part, emphasized that the focus of the club's work is on the production, export and import of halal meat and voiced the union's readiness to cooperate in this field, as well as other economic activities with Iran.

Managing Director of Anzali Free Zone Mohammad Vali Rouzbehan also referred to the capacities of the two countries in the field of food, agriculture and industry, as well as proper land, air and sea communications and called for development of trade relations between the two countries.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish