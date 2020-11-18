Necessity of growing export development strategy focuses on Eurasian Union

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Mirhadi Seyyedi enumerated other problems as the lack of refrigerated trucks, the high cost of production of goods in Iran, the lack of branding of the product and the lack of identification of the target market.

He stressed the need to develop an export development strategy focused on Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Seyyedi stated that adopting monetary, fiscal, and foreign exchange policies to support the above strategy, solving software and hardware problems, reforming the structure and function of the TPO, targeted support of selected industries, export-oriented trade regime with a large scale or organizing the distributed production system and excluding Russia and Eurasia from domestic market regulation policies (prohibitive or restriction policies) are ways to develop trade with Russia.

He also stressed the need to smooth bilateral trade by signing a fully free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, cooperation in removing barriers and Russia and Gilan Astrakhan region transformed into a center for the development of bilateral joint economic cooperation, the necessity of joint production on Russia, and the formation of a trade council model of the Russian Trade Council with China and Turkey.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union of states located in central and northern Asia, as well as Eastern Europe.

The Treaty of the Eurasian Economic Union was signed on May 29, 2014, by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia, and came into force on January 1, 2015.

Treaties aiming for Armenia's and Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union were signed on 9 October and 23 December 2014, respectively. Armenia's accession treaty came into force on January 2, 2015.

Kyrgyzstan's accession treaty came into effect on August 6, 2015. It participated in the EAEU from the day of its establishment as an acceding state.

