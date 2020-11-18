Qalibaf says reinforcing domestic power effective to change US approach

Qalibaf emphasized the importance of capital market, saying it is no comparable with other markets since we can save the country from being bank-oriented and compensate lack of foreign investment in Iran’s economy.

He described the US as main enemy of Iran, saying as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution had stressed the only way to fight enemy is by working.

He noted that the capital market is clear and should not be subject to bureaucracy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf referred to recent elections in the US and the new president’s approach toward Iran, saying the US approach toward Iran will not certainly change.

In order to change US approach, we should focus on bolstering domestic power. He did not elaborate.

