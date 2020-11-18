Official highlights Sistan and Baluchestan 's great capacities for producers

Sistan and Baluchestan is heaven for producers, provincial deputy governor general in economic affairs Mandana Zangeneh said in a local meeting here on Tuesday.

As the official stated, various industrial complexes in the province offer great capacities to those who are interested in the development of the province by promoting exports to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The move will promote national non-oil exports as well, she stressed.

Producers who are after the best way to facilitate the process of exports of their products can do it with the minimum cost in Sistan and Baluchestan, the official added.

Using Zahedan-Quetta railroad (from Sistan and Baluchestan to Pakistan), they can reduce expenses as it shortens distance from export destinations, she noted.

She went on to say that during the first six months of the Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020), the worth of exports from Sistan-Baluchestan province to neighboring countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan touched 401 and 376 million dollars respectively.

As she said, the number shows both provincial capabilities to export and neighbors' willingness to import.

Having joint borders with two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Chabahar in Sistan-Baluchestan can be a route to join Indian Ocean and Africa to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani once said.

Also in September, Zangeneh said due to its great capacities, the province attracts giant commercial ships to dock at its ports which inject high volume of transit into the province's roads.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province is one of the regions and provinces with the highest soil and water borders. The historical background of this province in trade exchanges and being on the most significant trade route of the old world (Silk Road) as well as ethnic, cultural, and social relations of border residents with neighboring countries of this vast province has always put our country in an especial export position.

The special geographical location of Sistan and Baluchestan Province along with the existence of Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari ports in Chabahar as the only oceanic port in Iran which has made the export fields of this province more prominent.

The existence of markets and border crossings is another advantage of this province for exporting non-oil products.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf countries, and even Turkey are the most important hosts of Sistan and Baluchestan export products in the commercial arena.

Sistan and Baluchestan has a high capacity for progress, especially in the field of exports because of its neighborhood with Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the existence of Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari ports in Chabahar.

