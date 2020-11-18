Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 18

** IRAN DAILY

-Austrian Cultural Week to be held on Kish Island

The second Austrian Cultural Week will be held in March next year on Kish Island, following an agreement signed between the Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) and the Austrian Cultural Association in Tehran.

While expressing his satisfaction with the attention of the Austrian ambassador to Iran, the director general of KFZO said, “The history of long-term cooperation between Iran and Austria created an opportunity for developing political, economic, social and cultural cooperation.”

- Agricultural exports increase 13.8%

Iran exported $3.1 billion worth of agricultural products during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21), which marks a 13.8 percent rise compared to the related figure for last year, said an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaqi, the IRICA deputy head for technical and customs affairs, said the weight of agricultural products exported in the mentioned period rose 26.7 percent, to stand at 4.537 million tons, ISNA reported.

According to Arvanaqi, 3.6 million tons of agricultural products worth $2.7 billion were exported during the first seven months of the previous Iranian year.

- AFC rejects Al Nassr appeal against Persepolis spot in ACL final

The Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Appeal Committee dismissed Saudi club Al Nassr’s appeal against Iran’s Persepolis’ eligibility to play in the AFC Champions League (ACL) on December 19.

The Saudi side, beaten by the Iranian Reds in the semifinal of the competition, had seen a protest rejected by the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee after the shootout defeat in October.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-Iran Raps UN Chief for Ignoring U.S. Violations

A senior Iranian human rights official has strongly criticized UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for ignoring U.S. violation of Iranians’ rights, including through the imposition of inhumane sanctions, while trying to slam Iran’s human rights performance. Addressing a session of Iran’s High Judicial Council, the head of the Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri-Kani slammed certain countries for trying to pass an anti-Iran rights resolution at the United Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee.

- New Test Kits Developed by Iranian Firm

Iran has unveiled a new generation of homegrown test kits that allow rapid detection of the new coronavirus with high accuracy in less than half an hour.

The Iranian rapid antigen test kit was put on display during a ceremony attended by Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, head of the Tehran Coronavirus Combat Taskforce, Dr. Alireza Zali, as well as director of the Executive Headquarters of Imam’s Directive, Muhammad Mokhber Dezfuli, on Tuesday. The kit is capable of detecting the virus between 15 and 20 minutes. It is set to enter the market in the near future.

- Pakistan Decides to Boycott French Products

A Pakistani group called off protests over cartoons blaspheming Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) on Tuesday saying the government had agreed to their demand for a boycott of French products, the group’s spokesman said.

Thousands of people had clashed with police on the edge of the capital, Islamabad, on Monday in protests over the recent display of insulting cartoons in France.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Over 3900km of new railways, roads to be built by Mar. 2022

Some 3956 kilometers of roads and railways worth 240 trillion rials (about $5.7 billion) are going to be inaugurated throughout the country by the end of the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 2022), Iran’s Deputy Transport Minister Kheirollah Khademi said.

According to Khademi, over 3400 km of new railways are under construction across the country, of which eight projects with a length of 1560 km are the Transport Ministry’s priority.

-Iran, Afghanistan join hands to broaden all-out ties

Having shared historical, cultural, political, and economic backgrounds, Iran and Afghanistan have been allies for many years and the strategic cooperation between the two countries has been broadened especially over the past two decades.

Since the removal of Taliban from power in 2001, the two governments started to work on new strategies to establish constructive ties for helping the war-torn country get back on its feet and build a self-reliant economy.

- Gorgan Bay: a late solution to speed up valuable reserve’s demise

The latest assessment of the National Cartographic Center shows that more than one hundred square kilometers of the Gorgan Bay has dried up, and delay in finding a solution will accelerate the destruction of the valuable reserve.

Covering an area of about 400 square kilometers, the Gulf of Gorgan also known as Gorgan Bay is the largest gulf in the Caspian Sea. It is located at the south-eastern shore of the Caspian Sea near the cities of Behshahr, Gorgan, and Sari and is separated from the main water body by the Miankaleh peninsula and extends until the Ashuradeh peninsula.

