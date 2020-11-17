9 professors of Iran's Ferdowsi University among world's high-level scientists

According to the latest list of researchers, the works of these scientists got the most citations in any subject over the past 10 years at the international level.

Javad Esfahani, Mohammad Pasandide-Fard, Mahmoud Farzanehgard (all from the university's Mechanical Engineering Department, Arash Kouchaki (both from Food Industries Department), Mohabbat Mohebbi, Mohammad Farzam, Kamal Nasseri (both from Rangeland and Watershed Management Department), Mohammad Hossein Entezari (Chemistry Department) and Mohammad Sal-Moslehian (Pure Mathematics Departent) are placed the list of the one percent highly cited scientists in the world.

The number of citations to a country's scientific publications is one of the important indicators of reliance of global science on that country's science, and the Thomson Reuters (ESI) Science Scout Database selects universities based on the number of citations they have received in the past decade and presents a list of the most efficient universities around the world.

Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, with a history of 71 years, is one of the most prestigious and largest universities in the country and among the top 500 universities in the world.

