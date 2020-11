On Monday, Aliyev during a visit to the city of Jabrayil in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and passing along the Aras River near the historic bridges of Khodaafarin, referred to the country's border with Iran as borders of friendship.

The city of Jabrayil, located near the Iranian border, was ceded to Armenia in 1993 and returned to Azerbaijan Republic during the recent conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish