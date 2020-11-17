Serbia keen on boosting cooperation with Iran

Referring to the friendship between the two countries, which has lasted for over 80 years based on long-lasting bonds, he said, "We appreciate the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding non-recognition of the unilateral declaration of Kosovo's independence."

Serbia remains committed to the principle of military neutrality and maintenance of peace and stability to contribute to economic development, he said.

Iran's Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassanpour, for his part, voiced his country's interest in promoting cooperation in various fields, including defense sector, saying that there exists capacity to develop cooperation in the field of military training, military medicine, as well as other areas in the interests of both parties.

