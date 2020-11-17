Iran among 5 states producing COVID-19 antigen rapid kits

Zali underlined that Iran, along with the United States, China, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, has achieved advanced technology.

The test was carried out on approximately 500 patients under the supervision of the Pasteur Institute of Iran and is clinically approved, he further noted.

The Iranian made kit can identify infected cases with coronavirus within 15 to 20 minutes.

Earlier today, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that some 482 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 42,461.

