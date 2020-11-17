Nov 17, 2020, 4:09 PM
COVID-19, cruel sanctions reveal brutality of US: Veep

Tehran, Nov 17, IRNA - Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on Tuesday said that the pandemic era and the unlawful US-imposed sanctions on Iran have proved the brutality of the American government.

Jahangiri pointed out that in the early days of the pandemic, where Iran had several problems in supplying the equipment necessary for the country's medical staff, the American government prevented Iran from obtaining the supplies.

"Our country's medical personnel managed to curb the disease as much as possible, while the situation in European and American countries that are equipped with facilities is not better than Iran," he noted.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

