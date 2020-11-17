Pres. Rouhani vows support to vulnerable people during COVID-19 lockdown

Speaking during a meeting of the Government Economic Coordination Headquarters, the President said that the budget bill for the next year aims to improve the country’s economic conditions and bring about economic prosperity. Rouhani also said that the new budget bill is intended to help the country’s economic growth and give a boost to the livelihood of the people, the less-privileged class of society in particular.

He hailed the resistance of Iranian people against more than two and a half years of “unprecedented economic war”, saying, “despite the severe damages done to the country's economy, the government, with the support and cooperation of the people, did not allow the sanctionors to achieve their sinister goals.”

In another speech on Saturday, President Rouhani said that Iran’s next year budget bill aims to fully stop the country’s direct reliance on oil revenues.

Rouhani said that the main goals of the country’s next year budget bill are to reduce the costs and increase incomes, lessen the government's role in the economy, promote e-governance, cut reliance on oil revenues, pave the way for a production boost and implement the general principles of resistance economy.

He also said that the next year budget bill will focus on long-term growth through more focus on non-oil exports, more active fight against COVID-19 and reducing its negative impacts on the country’s economy, facilitating business activities, and paying attention to people's livelihoods with the priority of basic commodities.

The President further highlighted the need to reduce tariffs in bilateral agreements to promote trade relations with neighboring and Eurasian countries.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish