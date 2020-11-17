60 Iranian companies elected to trade with Italy

Addressing a virtual meeting of survey of economic relations between Iran's Kerman province and Italy, Dariush Sowlat said: many companies have announced their readiness to develop ties and economic relations with Italy and they have said that the quality of their products is great, but among them, only the most effective export companies based on European Union standards are identified.

During the past 40 years, Italy has been one of the most important economic partners of Iran, and in some cases, as in 2010 and 2011, it has been recorded as the first trading partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran and recorded a record of above seven billion dollars, but then because of the problems caused by sanctions on Iran and restrictions on trade again this amount decreased, Solat added.

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Milan Italy said: "The most amount of trade ties between Iran and Italy is oil, and the amount of non-oil products is very low, and currently there is almost $1 billion in trade dealings of 2 countries, which is 820 million Euros is for Italy and the rest, belongs to Iran."

