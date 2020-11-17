Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 17

** IRAN DAILY

- Judiciary official denounces UN chief’s silence on violation of Iranians’ rights

An Iranian Judiciary official in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized his silence on “continuing and gross” violation of the rights of the Iranian people by the United States and Western governments in enforcing illegal US sanctions.

Iran’s Deputy Judiciary Chief for International and Human Rights Affairs Ali Baqeri Kani on Monday referred to the efforts of some countries to pass a human rights resolution in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly against Iran, saying the resolution, which is to be presented in the committee, has no legal legitimacy and is not based on the human rights realities in Iran.

- Iran’s six-month cement output tops 35m tons

Iran’s cement production hit 35.6 million tons in the first six months of the current Iranian year (March 20-September 21), up 14.4 percent compared to the related figure for last year.

According to data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the country’s cement production stood at 31.1 million tons in the first half of the previous Iranian year.

-FAO starts project on improvement of Iranian agro-rural capacities

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad, started the implementation of a technical cooperation program (TCP) to enhance the resilience of Iranian rural communities and agricultural systems and contribute to the prevention and mitigation of the effects of extreme climatic events.

Funded by FAO, the project is focused on improving the knowledge and capacities of Iranian stakeholders for soil and water management in four target provinces: Golestan, Khuzestan, Lorestan, and Sistan and Baluchestan, according to fao.org.

The organization lends its expertise to the Iranian parties to strengthen the national disaster risk management systems and mechanisms.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Velayati: No Place for Takfiris Close to Iran

A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says there is no place for Takfiri terrorists close to Iran’s northern borders.

"There is no place for Wahhabi and Takfiri terrorists among people of Azerbaijan who are known for their love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s progeny, and track records of such groups are very bleak,” Ali Akbar Velayati said in an address to a webinar held to discuss Ayatollah Khamenei’s views on the Karabakh region. "The people of Azerbaijan are capable of liberating their land and the presence of Wahhabi terrorists in north of Iran’s borders [with Azerbaijan] will be fruitless.”

-Iran Braces for All-Out Fight Against COVID-19

Iran on Monday reported a record 13,053 new coronavirus infections and 486 deaths over the past 24 hours as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the pandemic in the country.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said the total number of infected cases had reached 775,121, while total fatalities had increased to 41,979.

President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared "the general mobilization of the nation and the government” to confront the third wave of the coronavirus with infections and deaths rising over the past few weeks.

-Jury Award Goes to Iranian Film at Italian Festival

The short flick ‘Cover’ has garnered the Special Jury Award at the 2020 edition of the TRAME Independent Short Film Festival in Italy.

According to Iranian media reports, the short film was among 13 finalists in the Narrative category of the festival’s fourth edition.

Directed by Vahid Alvandi, the synopsis of ‘Cover’ reads, "The corpse of Ahmad, a blue-collar worker, comes back to life. But, this time he does not want to lead the life he was living before.”

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Agricultural exports increase 13.8%

The value of Iran’s agricultural products export has risen 13.8 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi, the IRICA deputy head for technical and customs affairs, put the value of exported products at $3.1 billion in the seven-month period of the present year.

- Doc reveals Quds Force role in breaking ISIS siege of Amerli

The Islamic Revolution Documentary House in Tehran has recently produced a film that underlines the key role Iran’s Quds Force played in breaking the 89-day siege of the northern Iraqi town of Amerli by the ISIS terrorists.

“Liberation of Amerli” has been directed by Hamed Hadian and Mehdi Motahhar is the producer of the documentary that will be competing in the Cinéma Vérité festival, which will be held online from December 8 to 15.

- Coronavirus cuts Iran tourist arrivals by 72%: UNWTO

International tourist arrivals to Iran plunged 72% during the first eight months of the year when compared to 2019, the World Tourism Organization reported, highlighting the severe impact of COVID-19 as the main factor.

Restrictions on travel introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hit global tourism hard, with the latest data from the UNWTO showing a 70% fall in international arrivals for the first eight months of 2020.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish