Coronavirus not hindering development of Iran-Austria cultural cooperation

In a meeting with the Austrian ambassador in Tehran Stefan Scholz, he added, "We must not allow the virus to reduce cooperation between the two countries."

Voicing readiness for keeping up cultural cooperation between Iran and Austria, he stressed, "We can continue fulfilling cultural programs by upholding health guidelines."

Complaining about not delivering test kits to Iran due to the sanctions, Mounesan said that imposing political sanctions on food and medicine is inhumane.

"In the field of education, we are interested to use the experiences of the Austrian tourism. Recently, we had a request from Germany to hold an exhibition of salt men in this country. If Austria wants, we can hold this exhibition in Austria after Germany," he said.

Stefan Scholz, for his part, said that a memorandum of understanding was signed with Kish Free Zone Organization to promote economic cooperation on Sunday.

Kish Free Zone expressed interest to host tourism educational courses by the Austrians, he said.

Scholz announced the establishment of the Blue Shield Committee in Iran, citing the establishment of the committee as the main reason for his visit, and asked the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts to support setting up of the committee in Iran as soon as possible.

Noting that Blue Shield Committee is formed to protect Iran's historical and ancient monuments in times of crisis and natural disasters, Scholz said that his country is very interested in cooperating with Iran in the field and to help turning it into a training center for the protection of antiquities and historical monuments in the region.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish