Iran, Serbia keen on boosting trade cooperation

During the meeting, Matic said that in addition to discussing the free trade agreement and session of joint commission, it is important to agree on a joint payment system, which is key to continuing cooperation between the two countries.

"We are seeking to develop trade and tourism cooperation with Iran, and we hope mutual cooperation would increase once the problem of coronavirus will be removed," she said.

Iran's ambassador Hassan Rashidpour, for his part, highlighted the strong political will for cooperation with Serbia, saying that in addition to the abolition of visas, establishment of direct flights between the two capitals is also important.

"We have always attached special importance to Serbia in the Balkan region," he said, noting that the two countries' capacities can be used to develop cooperation.

