Velayati terms Takfiri terrorists' presence in region as meaningless

Iran has common border with Azerbaijan, Armenia and with part of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan and no country in the region has such characteristic, Ali Akbar Velayati said.

It is logical for Iran as neighbor of Azerbaijan and Armenia to seriously follow up the issue, he added.

"Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had stressed that the occupied part of Azerbaijan should be given back to that country," he said congratulating this great victory to Azerbaijan.

We believe that Iran's national security will not be possible without security and calmness in neighboring states.

If a war happens in the region it will cause martyrdom for Azeri and Armenian brothers, he said adding that Iran will try to establish fair peace.

Earlier, Ayatollah Khamenei said the territories belonging to the Azerbaijan Republic should be liberated and the security of the Armenian nationals too should be guaranteed.

The Supreme Leader further stressed that the international borders should be respected and terrorists should never think of approaching Iranian borders because if they do so they will be strongly dealt with.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish