Minister urges holding Iran-Afghanistan economic commission

During the meeting, both sides also discussed cooperation between Tehran and Kabul in different fields.

The two officials also exchanged views on pursuing projects in the field of renewable energy and building wind farms on the border between the two countries as well as the signing of a contract and the implementation of these projects.

Nab, for his part, appreciated Iran for its supports to Afghanistan, saying that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has emphasized the expansion of economic relations between the two countries.

The president also issued necessary instructions to pursue the settlement of issues related to joint projects as soon as possible, Nab said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish