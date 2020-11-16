Nov 16, 2020, 9:56 PM
Zarif, British counterpart discuss JCPOA over phone

Tehran, Nov 16, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his British counterpart Dominic Raab in a telephone conversation late on Monday reviewed mutual cooperation within the framework of the JCPOA.

During the phone talk, the two ministers shared views on several issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations.

In 2015, Iran clinched a deal with six world powers, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

But in 2018, Trump pulled the US out of the agreement, which curtailed Iran’s nuclear program in return for an easing of the US and international sanctions.

The US president blasted the accord as the "worst deal ever", saying it granted Iran too many concessions and failed to curb the country’s ballistic missile program.

