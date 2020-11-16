Russian, Iranian scholars call for enhancing social cooperation

The Iranian and Russian scholars and officials made the remarks at the first sociological conference held in Moscow on Monday.

The first sociology conference of Iran and Russia with the participation of more than 100 scientific and social scholars and experts of the two countries on the initiative of the Russian Academy of Sciences began online on Monday.

Special Assistant to the President of Russia for Science and Technology Policy and Secretary of the Science and Education Council Andrei Fursenko pointed out at the opening ceremony of the conference that relations between the educational and academic centers of Iran and Russia are developing.

He added that Iran-Russia Sociology Conference has provided an opportunity for experts from both countries to develop scientific relations and social cognition between the two countries and present them to Iranian and Russian officials.

Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said that this conference is an important event in strategic relations and scientific research between Iran and Russia. "I hope that during the conference, proposals will be made for the development of scientific relations between the two countries."

Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, meantime, stressed the importance of sociological review in the development of cooperation between Iran and Russia.

He said that, undoubtedly, this cooperation will lead to further development of relations between the two countries.

"During my meetings with the Russian officials, including Fursenko, I repeatedly emphasized that the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow supports the scientific cooperation between the two countries," the Iranian ambassador added.

Reviewing the sociological trends of Iran and Russia can contribute to cooperation in cultural, political, and economic fields and will resolve the problems, he noted.

The senior adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister, Mehdi Sanaei said in this conference that Iran and Russia look at each other as a great civilization.

He went on to say that Russia is looking at Iran as the oldest civilization and Iran to Russia as a great civilization.

