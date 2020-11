According to the Iranian seismological site, the tremor occurred at 13:36 hours local time.

The epicenter of the tremor was registered 6 kilometers deep underground in the Meydavud district.

The epicenter of the quake was located at longitude of 49,78 degrees ilatitude of 31.25.

Bagh-e Malek county is located 143 km from Ahvaz in the east of Khuzestan.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

