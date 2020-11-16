Zarif condoles with Syria over Syrian FM departure

In his message to Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Syrian Arab Republic Hussein Arnus, Zarif expressed regret over the sad occasion.

He said that the late Syrian minister has played important role in line with offering service and defending Syrian national interest and security.

He prayed the Almighty to bestow peace upon soul of Moallem and wished success for Syrian government and people.

According to Syrian media, Moallem passed away at the age of 79 on Monday.

He has been the Syrian Foreign Minister since 2006.

He served as Syrian ambassador to the US before appointment to the foreign minister's post.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish