COVID-19 kills 486 more people in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 486 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 41,979.

Some 13,053 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 3,133 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 775,121 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 564,699 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,677 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 5,545,444 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

