When US is going to let free Lebanese people?

Two months left to the end of Trump’s tenure, the US ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea is using every means to create instability in Lebanon and prevent the formation of a new government in Lebanon.

Lebanon has been grappling with a large number of domestic and foreign problems, including the intervention of France, Saudi Arabia and the US, over the past few years, last year in particular.

The US ambassador to Beirut has once again raised false allegations against Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the allies of the resistance movement. The ambassador is also making new threats against Gebran Bassil, the former prime minister of Lebanon and the head of Free Patriotic Movement.

Lebanese media quoted Shea as saying on Sunday that the US will continue to put pressure on Hezbollah and also on Bassil for what he said was his links with Hezbollah.

The US ambassador also said that the US will help the Lebanon’s fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) only if the country sacks its health minister who he said has connection with Hezbollah.

The reason behind the US ambassador’s anger with Hamad Hassan is his good measures in combating the COVID-19.

