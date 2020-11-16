Trump looking for what at his end-days?

Travel of US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams to the region last week and visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to seven countries in Europe and Middle East are among Trump's futile attempts.

Mania for staying in power has made Trump not to accept his defeat at the election.

He has directed his fans to the streets, and it is not clear that when he would quit his known code of conduct.

Simultaneously, he has mounted lobby in the region, but seems his regional allies would not stand by him by the end.

Although Tel Aviv was the first leg of Abrams' regional visits, it seems that Israeli officials - who extended congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory at the November election just in first three days - do not think like Trump refusing to accept the results yet.

Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates were Abrams' next itinerary .

In the past four years, Israelis and Saudis made hard efforts to lead Trump to enter an all-out war against Iran; meanwhile, Trumps defeat at the election disappointed them.

Analysts believe that the travel of Abrams to the region took place in line with the US maximum pressure policy on Iran.

Now, it is Pompeo's turn.

On November 15, he arrived in France in last days of his role as secretary of state. Then, he is to visit Georgia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Israel.

Pompeo is traveling worldwide while the European countries and US regional allies are not happy with the US approach and have given up hope.

Some media have reported that Pompeo is not to visit Ankara, Turkey, to have a meeting with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, certain Arab media have revealed that Pompeo has asked his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Çavusoglu to meet him in Istanbul.

After all these events, all should wait to see whether or not Trump pursues anything other than Iran in the region.

Till now, many American officials have confessed that the US maximum pressure policy on Iran has failed.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish