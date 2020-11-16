Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 16

** IRAN DAILY

-Virtual int’l fisheries conference to start on Wednesday

Iran’s 4th International Conference on Fisheries and Aquatic Research is due to kick off through a videoconference on Nov. 18.

The three-day online event is organized by the Agricultural Jihad Ministry in collaboration with the Iranian Fisheries Science Research Institute (IFSRI), Iran University of Medical Sciences, Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO), as well as the Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science.

- Iranian speaker: Biden’s administration must rejoin JCPOA unconditionally

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf urged the new US administration to resume respecting the 2015 nuclear deal without any preconditions and make up for the harm its predecessor has done to the people of Iran.

Addressing a parliamentary session on Sunday, Qalibaf said practical measures, not “futile rhetoric and claims”, would prove US president-elect Joe Biden’s sincerity as he has pledged to adopt an approach different from the incumbent US president.

- Iran, Afghanistan hold fifth round of talks on strategic cooperation

Iran and Afghanistan held the fifth round of negotiations on the Comprehensive Document on Strategic Cooperation between the two countries.

Co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab, the negotiations were held in Tehran on Sunday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-Cooperation on Helicopter Industry With Iraq

Ranking army generals from Iran and Iraq on Sunday discussed plans to promote cooperation between the two neighbors in the field of military helicopters.

Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force’s Airborne Division General Yousef Qorbani and his Iraqi counterpart General Samir Zaki Hussein discussed here a range of topics, including ways to enhance defense and training cooperation between the two sides and exchange the experiences and equipment in the helicopter industry.

- Iran Claims 17 Medals in 2020 Asia Taekwondo Poomsae Championships

Iranian athletes have managed to win one gold, five silver, and 11 bronze medals in the final of the 2020 Asia Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.

The 2020 Asia Taekwondo Poomsae Championships were held online from November 12 to 14.

In this international competition, which was held in two standard individual and innovative sections, each country was able to nominate a maximum of two players in each age category.

- Iran, Iraq to Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hussein Baqeri on Sunday said Iran and Iraq plan to sign an agreement on military and defense cooperation.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Iraq’s Defense Minister General Juma Anad Saadoun here, Major General Baqeri said Tehran and Baghdad have drafted a document on military cooperation, which is being finalized and will be signed in the near future.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-Iranian government should boost ties with the East: senior MP

Seyed Amirhossein Ghazizdeh, the deputy speaker of the Iranian Parliament, called on the government of Hassan Rouhani to strengthen Iran’s relations with the East instead of tying the interest of the country to the United States presidential election.

“The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic to secure its political and economic interests must be based on the strategy of "look East" and strengthen its relations with neighboring countries and the region,” the deputy speaker said.

-First identity card issued for child born to Iranian mother, foreign father

Thanks to the child citizenship law, the first identity card has recently been issued for a child born to an Iranian mother and a foreign father.

“Thanks to efforts made to approve and implement the law, the first Iranian identity card was issued for a child born to an Iranian mother and a foreign father,” Masoumeh Ebtekar, vice president for women’s and family affairs, wrote on her Twitter account on Saturday.

- Iran’s gasoline rationing scheme: from policy to practice

These days last year, Iranians were surprised by the sudden news of the implementation of a program for rationing gasoline and also the increase in the fuel prices.

In a drastic policy shift on November 15, 2019, the Iranian government partly eliminated subsidies on gasoline and started rationing the highly subsidized fuel, saying it was planning to use the revenues for supporting underprivileged families.

