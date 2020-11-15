Rouhani: Gov't forced to impose new restrictions, extend holidays

Reiterating that the main duty of the government is to preserve public health and curb the coronavirus, Rouhani told a Cabinet session late on Sunday that the government is ready to accept views of the experts in this field.

On Saturday, Rouhani said starting next Saturday, his government will impose stricter and localized quarantine measures in Iran to ward off the outbreak.

On November 21, all non-essential businesses must close in 100 cities labeled red, or on Level 3 alert across Iran, as per the order of National Coronavirus Taskforce, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that some 459 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 41,493.

