Tehran, Kabul stress finalizing comprehensive strategic cooperation document

Prior to the start of the fifth round of negotiations on a comprehensive document on strategic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan held on Sunday by the two sides' delegations, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Afghan counterpart Mirwais Nab met to review process of the negotiations.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress made in this round, Araghchi hoped that the comprehensive document on strategic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan will be ready for signing by the presidents of the two countries soon.

This document delineates prospects of long-term relations between the two countries in the political, security, economic, cultural and national areas, as well as the issue of water.

Fifth round of negotiations on a comprehensive document on strategic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan will continue on Monday.

